Is your lap empty? Rusty wants to cuddle up with you!

Morning Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Rusty is a sweetheart who came to Triad Golden Retriever Rescue after his owners could no longer take care of him. R

Rusty is 4 years old and a total lovebug. He wants to sit in your lap and cuddle the day away, or just quietly play with toys.

He can even play by himself! But really, he’d prefer to play with you outside in a nice fenced yard, maybe with another dog to be buddies with. Cats are a little foreign to Rusty, but he’s a friendly little guy ready to learn.

If you’ve got a big fenced yard and a lap with space for Rusty, he’s the good boy for you.

If you’d like to meet Rusty, call Triad Golden Retriever Rescue at (336) 288-9944.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter