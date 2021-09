HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Did your babysitter cancel last minute? Did school let out early?

One way or another, there’s going to come a day when parents have to leave their child at home alone.

It might sound like tons of fun for the kids, but leaving kids in an empty house can make some parents a little…nervous.

We have some tips and tricks to help make the process a little easier for everyone, and to help parents feel more confident about leaving the kids unsupervised for a little while.