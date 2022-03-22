(WGHP) — Back pain can have many causes.

From sleeping weird to straining while doing heavy lifting, aches and pains are a hazard. Most of the time, this is easy to alleviate at home.

However, there are some situations in which back pain can be worth talking to a doctor about.

What are the most common causes?

Muscular strain

Arthritis

Bulging/herniated discs

Osteoporosis

What at-home remedies are recommended?

Work on range of motion: strengthening of core, lower back and neck muscles

Massage, heat/ice application

Stay active

Maintain healthy weight

Smoking cessation

When should you see a doctor?

Pain radiating into arms or legs

Numbness, tingling, weakness into arms or legs

If your back pain is accompanied by loss of bowel or bladder control, it is an emergency situation

What are other ways to prevent pain?

Avoid hunched positions

Use chairs with lumbar support

Standing desks can also help

Always use proper lifting technique: lift with your legs, not your back