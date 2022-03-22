(WGHP) — Back pain can have many causes.
From sleeping weird to straining while doing heavy lifting, aches and pains are a hazard. Most of the time, this is easy to alleviate at home.
However, there are some situations in which back pain can be worth talking to a doctor about.
What are the most common causes?
- Muscular strain
- Arthritis
- Bulging/herniated discs
- Osteoporosis
What at-home remedies are recommended?
- Work on range of motion: strengthening of core, lower back and neck muscles
- Massage, heat/ice application
- Stay active
- Maintain healthy weight
- Smoking cessation
When should you see a doctor?
- Pain radiating into arms or legs
- Numbness, tingling, weakness into arms or legs
- If your back pain is accompanied by loss of bowel or bladder control, it is an emergency situation
What are other ways to prevent pain?
- Avoid hunched positions
- Use chairs with lumbar support
- Standing desks can also help
- Always use proper lifting technique: lift with your legs, not your back