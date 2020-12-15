Tips for keeping the stress, anxiety in check this holiday season

House Calls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As the song says, it’s the most wonderful time of the year.

But it can also be filled with stress and anxiety.

This morning, we have licensed professional counselor Amanda Kirby with us to talk about how to recognize these issues and what to do about it.

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter