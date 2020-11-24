Registered dietitian talks eating disorders

House Calls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In the United States, an estimated 20 million women and 10 million men have or have had an eating disorder at some point in their life.

This morning, we have Joyce Eury with us to talk about eating disorders.

She is a registered dietitian with Novant Health Diabetes and Nutrition.

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter