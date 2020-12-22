With so many people spending extra time at home, we wanted to talk about first aid and home remedies.
Jan Daniel, a family nurse practitioner with Eagle Physicians in Oak Ridge, shares all you need to know.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Biden names additional members of White House senior staff
- Nurse shares tips for first aid and home remedies in today’s House Call
- LIVE: HHS Sec. Azar, Dr. Fauci to receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
- Warp Speed officials expect to distribute 8 million vaccine doses Christmas week
- ‘Sweet and laid back’ – Ginger is our Pet of the Week