Migraines are not just ordinary headaches, they can be truly debilitating; an expert breaks it all down

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Headaches can be frustrating to deal with, but migraines are even worse.

So how can you tell the difference between a migraine and a headache?

A migraine is a type of vascular headache that is debilitating; very painful, and associated with symptoms such as light or sound sensitivity, nausea or vomiting. Migraines tend to be one-sided, but can occur on both sides of the head simultaneously.

On today’s House Calls, we have Doctor Harry Goforth with Novant Health to discuss what a migraine really is, and how to deal with them so you can get back to your life.

