Menopause: What to expect and what you can do to lessen the symptoms

Many women have questions about menopause and their physical health as they age into their 50s and beyond.

During menopause, there is increased abdominal fat that eventually redistributes with advancing age. She will also experience hair thinning, skin dryness and loss in height due to decreased bone density.

Most natural remedies and herbs have not demonstrated much benefit. Hormone replacement therapy improves many of the symptoms but comes with some risks.

We spoke with Dr. Oona O’Neill to talk about menopause and hormone replacement therapy.