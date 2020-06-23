Local physician provides tips to deal with migraines

On today’s House Calls, we are joined by Dr. Alvin Lue from Eagle Physicians.

He’s providing tips to help deal with migraines.

Approximately 44.5 million U.S. adults (18 to 26% of women and 6 to 9% men) have experienced a migraine.

Clinical features include pulsatile (pulsating), lasting anywhere from 4 to 72 hours if untreated, unilateral headache, nausea or vomiting and disabling intensity of headache.

Migraine triggers can be:

foods (chocolate, soft cheese)

menses

odors (perfumes)

smoke

weather changes

additives, artificial sweeteners, alcohol

caffeine – overuse or withdrawal from regular use

delayed or missed meals

light

sleep apnea or insomnia