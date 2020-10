The pandemic has life a lot more complicated for many of us, and sometimes we need to seek help but don’t know where to start.

This week we are talking about mental awareness week.

Stephanie Rhodes with Mental Health Greensboro joined us for this morning’s House Calls.

If you need to talk to someone:

Crisis number 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Consult a doctor, local mental health expert or clergy member

Use an Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

See an insurance company’s list of providers