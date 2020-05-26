Local health official provides tips on how to prevent skin cancer

Dr. Christine Ahn, assistant professor of dermatology at Wake Forest Baptist Health provides tips on how to avoid skin cancer during today’s House Calls.

She says the signs and symptoms of melanoma are:

A – Asymmetry

B – Boarder

C – Color

D – Diameter or dark

E – Evolving

The symptoms of melanoma can be asymptomatic but can include pain, bleeding, itchiness and tenderness.

People with fair complexions, strong family history and those who are immunosuppressed and tanning bed users are most at risk.

Check your skin regularly to protect yourself, and see a dermatologist every year for a skin exam.

Make sure you use SPF protection when in the sun and avoid the sun during peak hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.