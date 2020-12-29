Local expert offers advice on kicking addiction amid the pandemic

It may be alcohol, cigarettes or prescription medication.
The pandemic has blocked many of the traditional paths to fighting addiction.
We’re talking about ways to move forward in today’s House Call.
Mat Sandifer, director of New Vision Therapy, joined us to talk about addiction disorder.
You may want to have a pen and paper ready for some resources at the end of this segment.
