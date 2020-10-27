Local doctor talks about women’s most common reproductive health concerns

Dr. Janelle Pakish Darbi with Wake Forest Baptist Health joined FOX8 for today’s House Calls to talk about women’s reproductive health.
The most common women’s reproductive concerns are:
- Fertility and family planning
- Irregular periods and bleeding
- Menopause symptoms
Risk factors for ovarian cancer are:
- Ovarian cancer is the fifth leading cause of cancer-related death
- The highest risk is in women with a family history
- Endometriosis associated with subtypes
- Birth control and breastfeeding lowers the risk
