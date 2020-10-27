Local doctor talks about women’s most common reproductive health concerns

House Calls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Janelle Pakish Darbi with Wake Forest Baptist Health joined FOX8 for today’s House Calls to talk about women’s reproductive health.

The most common women’s reproductive concerns are:

  • Fertility and family planning
  • Irregular periods and bleeding
  • Menopause symptoms

Risk factors for ovarian cancer are:

  • Ovarian cancer is the fifth leading cause of cancer-related death
  • The highest risk is in women with a family history
  • Endometriosis associated with subtypes
  • Birth control and breastfeeding lowers the risk

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter