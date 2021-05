LEWISVILLE, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Deputies are telling residents in a Chester County community to lock their doors and remain vigilant as authorities search for a suspect who fired shots at deputies during a police chase.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to pull over a "suspicious vehicle" around 11 p.m. Monday night near the Bojangles at Edgeland Road and Highway 9 in Richburg.