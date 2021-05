ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) -- Elizabeth City will hire an artist to paint the words "Black Lives Matter" on the street that runs past the Pasquotank County Public Safety building.

Elizabeth City City Council voted 5-1 Monday night to move forward with the idea brought by Councilman Darius Horton, who said the city needs to send a message to those still upset by the killing of Andrew Brown Jr. by county sheriff's deputies back on April 21.