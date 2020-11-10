Local doctor gives tips to reduce the look of scars

Imagine a small piece of silk. Just a tiny tear in it can make a big difference to how it looks. It’s the same with our skin.
Any burn, injury or other trauma such as surgery can cause a scar.
Dr. Sarah Taylor from Wake Forest Baptist Health joined FOX8 to tell people how they can reduce the look of scars.
