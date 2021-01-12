Local doctor gives tips to keep your ears, nose and throat healthy

House Calls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Winter time brings cold, dry air, which means there are more people experiencing cold and flu symptoms.

Dr. Eric Kraus, M.D. with Wake Forest Baptist Health joined FOX8 to provide tips to keep your ears, nose and throat healthy this time of year.

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter