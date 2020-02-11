Licensed professional counselor discusses healthy relationships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Christine Murray, Director with the Healthy Relationships Initiative sat down with FOX8’s Cindy Farmer to talk about healthy relationships in this week’s House Calls.

Murray is a licensed professional counselor and licensed marriage and family therapist.

If you are ever in a relationship that turns abusive, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

For more information about healthy relationships and counseling, visit the Healthy Relationships Initiative website at guilfordhri.org.