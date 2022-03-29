(WGHP) — Spring is in the air.
That sounds nice, doesn’t it? But for people who have seasonal allergies, spring is a lot less enjoyable.
There are ways to get relief from pollen and other allergens, though, so you can reclaim your spring!
Common symptoms of Spring allergies
- Itchy, watery, red eyes
- Nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing
- Scratchy throat, postnasal drip
- Cough
Common treatments for Spring allergies
- OTC antihistamines
- OTC decongestants
- OTC allergy eye drops
- OTC steroid nasal sprays
When is it time to see a doctor about Spring allergies?
- If symptoms do not respond to over-the-counter treatments
- For complications such as asthma, sinus or ear infections
- Doctors may recommend: Prescription medications, allergy testing or allergy shots
Steps to lessen allergy symptoms
- Minimize pollen exposure/limit time outdoors
- Keep doors and windows shut
- Use air conditioning, room air purifiers
- Wear pollen mask outdoors
- Change clothes when you come indoors
- Shower/wash hair to remove pollen
- Change bedsheets frequently
- If taking medication, use it regularly, and begin 1 to 2 weeks before allergy season starts
Don’t let pollen spoil your Spring!