(WGHP) — Spring is in the air.

That sounds nice, doesn’t it? But for people who have seasonal allergies, spring is a lot less enjoyable.

There are ways to get relief from pollen and other allergens, though, so you can reclaim your spring!

Common symptoms of Spring allergies

  • Itchy, watery, red eyes
  • Nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing
  • Scratchy throat, postnasal drip
  • Cough

Common treatments for Spring allergies

  • OTC antihistamines
  • OTC decongestants
  • OTC allergy eye drops
  • OTC steroid nasal sprays

When is it time to see a doctor about Spring allergies?

  • If symptoms do not respond to over-the-counter treatments
  • For complications such as asthma, sinus or ear infections
  • Doctors may recommend: Prescription medications, allergy testing or allergy shots

Steps to lessen allergy symptoms

  • Minimize pollen exposure/limit time outdoors
  • Keep doors and windows shut
  • Use air conditioning, room air purifiers
  • Wear pollen mask outdoors
  • Change clothes when you come indoors
  • Shower/wash hair to remove pollen
  • Change bedsheets frequently
  • If taking medication, use it regularly, and begin 1 to 2 weeks before allergy season starts

Don’t let pollen spoil your Spring!