(WGHP) — Spring is in the air.

That sounds nice, doesn’t it? But for people who have seasonal allergies, spring is a lot less enjoyable.

There are ways to get relief from pollen and other allergens, though, so you can reclaim your spring!

Common symptoms of Spring allergies

Itchy, watery, red eyes

Nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing

Scratchy throat, postnasal drip

Cough

Common treatments for Spring allergies

OTC antihistamines

OTC decongestants

OTC allergy eye drops

OTC steroid nasal sprays

When is it time to see a doctor about Spring allergies?

If symptoms do not respond to over-the-counter treatments

For complications such as asthma, sinus or ear infections

Doctors may recommend: Prescription medications, allergy testing or allergy shots

Steps to lessen allergy symptoms

Minimize pollen exposure/limit time outdoors

Keep doors and windows shut

Use air conditioning, room air purifiers

Wear pollen mask outdoors

Change clothes when you come indoors

Shower/wash hair to remove pollen

Change bedsheets frequently

If taking medication, use it regularly, and begin 1 to 2 weeks before allergy season starts

Don’t let pollen spoil your Spring!