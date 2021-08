HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A new study shows that childhood obesity went up significantly during the pandemic.

According to the study, published in the journal of the American Medical Association, the biggest increase was in children between the ages of 5 and 11.

As a parent, what can you do to keep your child healthy? Rachel Hunter, the lead dietician at Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, has some advice on building healthy habits for the whole family.