How seasonal affective disorder could affect you

House Calls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Daylight Saving Time ended this past weekend, bringing shorter days and longer nights.

For many people, the shorter, darker days affect their mood.

This morning, we spoke with Novant Health Certified Therapist and Licensed Clinical Social Worker Shannon Englehorn about seasonal affective disorder.

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter