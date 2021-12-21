Don’t let heartburn spoil all that delicious holiday food you’re dreaming of eating this season

(WGHP) — Holidays tend to be a time of indulgence.
All of those delicious, rich meals can sometimes lead to heartburn.
Dr. Vito Cirigliano from Cone Health has tips to prevent that dreaded, uncomfortable feeling on this week’s House Calls.
