Don’t let heartburn spoil all that delicious holiday food you’re dreaming of eating this season

(NEXSTAR) – The winter solstice is finally upon us, but what exactly does that mean?

The winter solstice, also known as the December solstice, marks the beginning of what is referred to as astrological winter — i.e., winter based on the position of the Earth in relation to the sun, rather than temperature. At the precise moment of the winter solstice, the Earth’s Northern Hemisphere is tilted furthest away from the sun, resulting in the year’s shortest day, or, more accurately, the day with the shortest period of daylight.