Doctor helps you deal with persistent pain

Many of us have a variety of aches and pains, and sometimes it’s hard to tell when we should see a doctor or maybe just wait and see if the pain goes away.

Dr. Robert Hurley from Wake Forest Baptist Health spoke with FOX8 about how to deal with persistent pain.

He says that persistent pain is pain that happens daily for at least three months or longer.

He advises to seek care if the pain affects your daily activities or if it changes in severity or location.

Hurley gave some tips for managing the pain:

Practice mindfulness meditation

Do physical activities such as stretching and yoga

Don’t stop an activity unless it causes pain

Remember that lack of activity can decrease functionality