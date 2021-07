HALIFAX, Va. (WFXR) -- An early morning shooting that led to the death of a toddler in Halifax County is currently under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office.

At approximately 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, authorities say members of the Town of Halifax Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 5100 block of Halifax Road.