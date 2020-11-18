Haze Gray Vineyards creates a unique taste that’s made in NC

DOBSON, N.C. — One of our state’s great natural resources is a region just west of the Triad. 

The Yadkin Valley is building a reputation as one of America’s premier areas for wine. 

Now, a relatively new vineyard is making waves. FOX8’s Brad Jones found that Haze Gray Vineyards is winning awards for wine that’s Made in North Carolina, and more.

Haze Gray Vineyards is located at 761 Stoney Knoll Road in Dobson.  For tastings and other information, check their website www.hazegrayvineyards.com.

