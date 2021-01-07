Hammer and Heart Heirlooms creates that kind of jewelry that lasts a lifetime

When it comes to fashion, people enjoy following the latest trends. But some things are meant to be timeless, especially jewelry that’s designed to be worn for a lifetime. Brad Jones tells us more about Hammer and Heart Heirlooms, where they are turning out heritage pieces that are Made in North Carolina.
You can learn more by going to their Facebook and Etsy pages or the Hammer and Heart Heirlooms website.
