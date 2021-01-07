Hammer and Heart Heirlooms creates that kind of jewelry that lasts a lifetime

Happy New Year, everyone! My name is Murphy and as you can see, I am one SUPER handsome guy. I’m a big guy at around 90 lbs. and I’m 10 years old, but I look and act more like a 5-year-old. I have plenty of ‘get-up-and-go’ and enjoy going for long walks each day.

So, here’s my story. I was originally surrendered by my family when I became overprotective of the new baby. That was back in August. Since then, I’ve been adopted and returned a couple of times and I spent several weeks in a foster home at Elon University until my foster dad went back home—that was definitely the most fun time, I loved being a college pup! In a nutshell, I’ve bounced back and forth a lot the past few months and I’m kind of tired of that. The folks at Burlington Animal Services love me a lot, but I’m ready for my special person to give me a final and forever home.