Greensboro-made Wicked Crisps soon heading to Walmart, nation’s biggest retailer

(WGHP) — Last year, we met the man behind a new line of snacksWicked Crisps are different from everything else in the grocery store, and now people across the country are giving them a try. 

Brad Jones has an update on this success story that’s Made in North Carolina.

You can find Wicked Crisps in Publix and other local grocery stores, and they’ll be available soon in your local Walmart.   

If you’re having trouble finding them, they’re also available on Amazon, and they will ship them right to your door.

