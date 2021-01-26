‘Friendly’ Romeo has love to share and energy to spare

Our Pet of the Week this week is Romeo!

Romeo is a 2-year-old, 40-pound, male American Pit Bull Terrier mix. He came to Guilford County Animal Services as a stray, so they don’t have any background information on him. He has energy to spare and LOVES attention. He’s very friendly at the shelter. He has had a positive interaction with another dog here at the shelter. He is heartworm positive. This is a curable condition and cannot be passed directly to other animals. He qualified for a 30% off voucher through the shelter’s Have-A-Heart program.

To set up an appointment to adopt, please contact the shelter at (336) 641-3401 or visit the Guilford County Animal Services website to schedule an appointment online!