You can eat at one of Yelp’s best restaurants in the nation when you visit Greensboro; find out what makes them special

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad is home to two of the best restaurants in the country, according to the restaurant review site, Yelp.

The website recently released its Top 100 Places to Eat in the US in 2022 and a Greensboro restaurant landed in the top 20.

Yelp ranked MACHETE in Downtown Greensboro all the way near the top at number 18! The website points out that MACHETE has only been open for two years, but it’s quickly made an impact on the city’s fine dining scene.

MACHETE’s Chef and Owner strive to use unique ingredients to make creative dishes that come to the table looking like art. The menu changes seasonally to always give guests a new taste.

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith stopped by the restaurant to see what makes the spot so special and what they think of being ranked so high on Yelp’s list.

(By the way, Harvest Grill, which is on the grounds of Shelton Vineyards in Dobson was the only other North Carolina restaurant to make the list.)