WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Starting this week, you can watch a Winston-Salem woman compete in a nationally televised cooking competition.

The PBS show “Great American Recipe” premieres Friday night June 24. The show producers chose Bambi Daniels after discovering her posts about food on her Instagram page. They invited her to compete against nine other home cooks from across the country.

Each week, the contestants are challenged to create a recipe that is a favorite in their family. FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith caught up with Bambi to find out about her experience on the show.