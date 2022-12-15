WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — When temperatures drop during the winter, enjoying dinner outside is not typically an option.

An upscale restaurant in WInston-Salem is offering a warm way to eat out under the night sky.

The Katharine Brasserie and Bar set up two “snow globes” in the space just outside the restaurant!

The globes are illuminated with twinkly lights and decorated in a winter theme.

Up to twelve people can fit into the globes and enjoy food and drinks as part of the rental package.

Shannon Smith gives us a closer look inside the unique dining experience.