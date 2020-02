Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C -- FOX8 Foodie takes us to the streets of the Mediterranean with just a quick trip to downtown Winston-Salem.

Yamas Mediterranean Street Food opened just about a year ago.

The Michael family wanted to give people a taste of their home and created recipes with their favorite recipes in Greece.

The dishes have a modern twist on authentic Greek cuisine. FOX8's Shannon Smith stopped by to try it out.