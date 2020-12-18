Winston-Salem bakery serves up French pastries almost too beautiful to eat

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The holidays are filled with all kinds of sweet treats.



This year, people in Winston-Salem can’t stop talking about the desserts at one bakery, but not because of the way they taste. The fancy French pastries at Bobby Boy Bakeshop look almost too beautiful to eat.

From shiny mirror glazed Santa hats wrapped in homemade marshmallows to tiny gold-topped Christmas trees, everyone wants to see and taste the desserts called entromets, a French-layered pastry usually with a surprise crunch inside.

Bobby Boy Bakeshop opened a little over a year ago. Their delicious breads and baked goods along with these fancy desserts have allowed them to thrive even during the restrictions of the pandemic.



Shannon Smith stopped by the bakery on Reynolda Road for this FOX8 Foodie.