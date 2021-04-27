What’s the secret to this Winston-Salem bakery’s famous cinnamon rolls? Mashed potatoes!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem bakery’s quickly becoming famous for their cinnamon rolls, even attracting attention of a national website.

A mother and daughter began baking for a local farmer’s market four years ago. They opened the brick-and-mortar bakery four months ago.

Now, on the busiest days of the week, Lavender and Honey Kitchen will sell about a thousand cinnamon rolls, and soon could be serving people across the country on the Goldbelly website.

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith stopped by the bakery to chat with the mother/daughter duo and try to find out the secret of their success.

Here’s a hint: the magic comes from mashed potatoes!