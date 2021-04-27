What’s the secret to this Winston-Salem bakery’s famous cinnamon rolls? Mashed potatoes!

FOX8 Foodie

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem bakery’s quickly becoming famous for their cinnamon rolls, even attracting attention of a national website. 

A mother and daughter began baking for a local farmer’s market four years ago. They opened the brick-and-mortar bakery four months ago. 

Now, on the busiest days of the week, Lavender and Honey Kitchen will sell about a thousand cinnamon rolls, and soon could be serving people across the country on the Goldbelly website.

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith stopped by the bakery to chat with the mother/daughter duo and try to find out the secret of their success. 

Here’s a hint: the magic comes from mashed potatoes!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter