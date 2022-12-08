WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Moravian cookies are a traditional holiday treat in the Piedmont.

The paper-thin sugar cookies and ginger cakes have been made at Old Salem in Winston-Salem for more than 200 years. Now, thanks to a Grandma and TikTok, the cookies have found fame around the world.

Old Salem shot a video of one of their bakers demonstrating how the cookies have been made for the past two centuries.

That video has racked up half a million views and created a global demand for a particular rolling pin.

Shannon Smith shows us in today's FOX8 Foodie.

