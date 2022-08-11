ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Taking your family out to dinner these days can quickly add up. Despite the high price of food, one local diner is striving to keep its prices low.

A family runs Route 64 Diner in Asheboro. Tara and Jon Snow have four kids and know how expensive it is for families to go out to dinner. That’s why they offer daily specials including an all-you-can-eat spaghetti night for $1.99!

The daily menu also offers reasonably priced fresh, made hamburgers, hand-cut fries, racks of ribs, seafood plates and much more. Route 64 also serves breakfast all day.

Customers pack the place 6 days a week and rave about the food and, of course, those affordable prices. FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith stopped by for a taste.