Robots are rolling through A&T bringing food to students

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Hungry college students at North Carolina A&T State University now have a high-tech way to get food delivered to their dorms.

Three dozen robots are part of the new delivery service on campus called Starship. Students use an app on their smartphones to order food from one of the dozen different restaurants on campus.

The student enters where they want the food delivered. It can be classroom buildings, residence halls or the student union. Workers at the restaurants fill the order and then place it into the robot.

The robots are programmed to follow routes along the sidewalk to deliver the food. The starship robots have been popular among students on campus.

The university says in three months, they have made almost 10 thousand deliveries. FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith shows us how it all works.

