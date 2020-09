MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Mayberry Days continues through the weekend in Mount Airy.

The annual event celebrates the city’s famous son, Andy Griffith, and the TV show he created based on the town.

If you really want to get a taste of the town, head to classic 50s diner, The Dairy Center.

There, you can order one of Andy’s favorite sandwich, a ground steak sandwich.

It’s been on the menu since the doors open in 1954.

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith stopped by to try it out.