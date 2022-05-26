(WGHP) — The Piedmont’s newest eating and entertainment complex offers four floors of food and fun.

Roar opened early this year in Winston-Salem and people can’t stop roaring about it. The building boasts four floors of food choices.

There are two fine dining restaurants, a steak house and an authentic Italian spot. Or, diners can order from one of the six stalls in the food hall.

They serve everything from American classics to Asian Fusion. There are lot of drink choices too. Self-serve taps along the wall offer 90 beer and wine choices, and bars serve specialty cocktails on each floor.

Then there’s the entertainment which includes live music, boutique bowling and video game simulators.

Shannon Smith takes us on a tour of Roar in this FOX8 Foodie.