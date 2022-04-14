WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest bakeries in the Piedmont Triad is launching a new, sweet treat and a new store to go with it.

Dewey’s Bakery, based in Winston-Salem, just opened a new Dewzy Bar at the Friendly Center in Greensboro.

Dewzy is the perfect name for the dessert! It combines all the bakery’s classic favorites including cake, Moravian cookies, freshly churned ice cream, icing, custard, and a variety of other toppings all layered in one cup.

They have signature options including Banana Pudding, Birthday Cake, and Peanut Butter Cup, or customers can create their own.

The new Dewzy Bar is located at the Friendly Center in Greensboro across from the Harris Teeter.