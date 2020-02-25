Local bakery makes King Cakes once a year for Fat Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today is Mardi Gras, also known as Fat Tuesday. It's a day people feast before the season of Lent in the Christian faith.

One of the foods that people traditionally feast on in New Orleans is King Cake. It's more of a sweet bread dough than a cake.

Bakers shape it into a circle, bake it in the oven and then pour icing and colored sprinkled on the top. A plastic baby is placed inside, representing the baby Jesus. Whoever finds the baby is the king of the Mardi Gras party and is responsible for bringing the King Cake next year.

If you want to try King Cake, you don't have to travel all the way to Louisiana. We found a popular local bakery that makes King Cakes once a year for Fat Tuesday.

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith stopped by for a taste.