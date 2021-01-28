Lexington shake shop touts healthy treats that taste like dessert

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The first month of 2021 is almost over, so how’s your resolution to lose weight going?

If you need help satisfying your sweet tooth without destroying your diet, you may need to try a local shake shop. Bam Nutrition in Lexington blends up healthy shakes with flavors that sound more like dessert.

Some of the most popular include chocolate cake batter and oatmeal cookie. The owners use a base of Herbalife meal replacement and protein powders mixed with ice, water and fresh ingredients. The owners say since they opened seven years ago, they always see a boost in business in January.

One customer told us she lost more than 40 pounds drinking the shakes as a meal replacement.

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith stopped the shake shop for a taste test. Bam Nutrition is located on Main Street in Lexington