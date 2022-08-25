GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — August is National Sandwich Month! You can celebrate by eating sandwiches from all over the world by stopping by one of the Triad’s newest restaurants.

Gate City Provisions opened in June. The owners are long time restaurant owners in Greensboro, previously running Smith Street Diner, Bistro Sophia, and several other spots.

Now, they are trying to build the best sandwiches across the globe!

The menu includes a New York style Rueben, a Vietnamese Bahn Mi and a Middle Eastern sabich.

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith takes us a tasting trip…sandwich style.