(WGHP) — A local college continues to spice up its dining options for students.

From ghost kitchens to virtual dining to menus that change every month, North Carolina A&T State University is relying on technology to offer a variety of choices for students.

The newest restaurant, Revolution 1891, offers online orders with pickup or a robot delivery service on campus. The menu also rotates every few weeks and students choose the theme of the food offered.

For example, for the first three weeks, students could order hibachi. Now, they can get Mr. Beast Burgers, a popular YouTube star’s latest idea. In addition to choosing the menu, students also help launch the new concept by creating a marketing campaign.

Leaders at A&T say it offers them real-world experience.

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith takes us to campus to show us how it all works.