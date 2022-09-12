HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point has a huge new food hall.

At 12,000 square feet, Stock and Grain Assembly can hold nine restaurants and two bars. It sits beside the High Point Rockers Baseball Stadium, which will also be home to the newly announced professional soccer team.

Currently, five dining options are available in the food hall. They serve a variety of options including brisket, burgers, hot dogs, sushi, gourmet coffee, plus custom-made gourmet doughnuts.

In this FOX8 Foodie, Shannon Smith takes us on a taste tour of the best bites.