GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — You’ve heard of dinner and a movie, right? What about lunch and axe throwing? You can now give that a try at Wicked Burgers Tacos and Brews.

The restaurant just added an axe-throwing space in the parking lot where customers can play games and try to hit a bullseye.

Inside, the restaurant’s menu is unique too. They offer fresh-made flour tortilla tacos with unusual toppings like cranberry salsa.

Wicked also cooks up really big burgers topped with everything from Dr. Pepper barbecue sauce to a peanut butter infused with honey and chili.

Now axe throwing adds to the surprises at this spot. FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith got a taste of everything Wicked offers.