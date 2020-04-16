Greensboro bakery help those with mental illness

GREENBSORO, N.C. — A special bakery in Greensboro celebrates 10 years.

But A Sweet Success Bakery serves more than just custom cakes and cookies. This place has truly changed the community. While the desserts are delicious, it’s the bakers who are extraordinary.

They are clients from the Sanctuary House in Greensboro.

That’s a nonprofit organization that helps support adults with serious and persistent mental illness by helping them with education, work and housing.

These people struggle with illnesses such as bipolar disorder, depression and schizoprhenia.

Six clients every week train at A Sweet Success Bakery.

Many have gone on to work in restaurants and bakeries around the city.

The CEO of Sanctuary House says it not only helps their clients rebuild their lives, it also helps others struggling with mental illness in the community.

The money from the bakery sells helps fund programs at the Sanctuary House.