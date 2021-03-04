Greensboro baker’s bourbon banoffee pecan roll wins $5,000 prize, lands among top 20 in General Mills recipe contest

A local baker cooked up a $5,000 dessert.

Venee Pawloski entered her Bourbon Banoffee Pecan Roll in the General Mills “Neighborhood to Nation Restaurant Recipe Contest” last fall. She just found out the company chose her recipe as one of the top 20 and the only winner in North Carolina.

Pawloski opened a cottage bakery out of her home last year called Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie. She makes cakes and pastries from scratch and then sells them on social media.

Pawloski says she will use her $5,000 prize to buy more equipment for the bakery.

FOX8 Foodie met with her for a taste of the winning dessert.