Give the boozy frozen treats of Chill Nitro in Winston-Salem a shot!

FOX8 Foodie

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C (WGHP) — Folks in Winston-Salem are giving a new kind of ice cream a shot… literally!

Chill Nitro serves alcohol-infused ice cream, but that’s not the only unique aspect of this sweet ice. Every order is custom-made using liquid nitrogen.

It freezes the ice cream at a super cold negative 300 degrees in one to three minutes. Because it freezes so fast, the ice crystals are very small making the ice cream extra creamy.

While their alcoholic creations get a lot of buzz, like their cookie butter with bourbon, you can still get ice cream alcohol-free. FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith gives it a taste test.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter