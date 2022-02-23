Give the boozy frozen treats of Chill Nitro in Winston-Salem a shot!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C (WGHP) — Folks in Winston-Salem are giving a new kind of ice cream a shot… literally!

Chill Nitro serves alcohol-infused ice cream, but that’s not the only unique aspect of this sweet ice. Every order is custom-made using liquid nitrogen.

It freezes the ice cream at a super cold negative 300 degrees in one to three minutes. Because it freezes so fast, the ice crystals are very small making the ice cream extra creamy.

While their alcoholic creations get a lot of buzz, like their cookie butter with bourbon, you can still get ice cream alcohol-free. FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith gives it a taste test.