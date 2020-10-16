FOX8 stops by Heavenly Buffaloes in downtown Greensboro for a taste of their most popular flavors

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you want to feed hungry football fans, wings will surely be a win.

For five years running, people in Durham have voted Heavenly Buffaloes the best wings in that city.

Now there’s one in Greensboro too. The general manager describes it as “the wing joint.”

Carrie Mangum says customers can order traditional, boneless or even vegan tossed in a dozen sauces or dry rubs that are all made from scratch in house.

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith stopped by Heavenly Buffaloes on South Elm Street in downtown Greensboro for a taste of their most popular flavors.